The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marvin A. Goetz, 73, of the 800 block of West 12th Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Truth J. Crabtree, 25, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• John G. Garrett, 44, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael D. Hendrix, 58, homeless, was charged Saturday with attempted first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
• A Ford F-150 worth $40,000, a handgun worth $650 and tools worth $1,200 were reported stolen Friday from the 1900 block of Ottawa Drive.
• A Toyota Avalon sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage between Thursday night and Friday morning in the 1600 block of East 11th Street.
• A Nissan Juke worth $3,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 3100 block of Deer Trail.
• A leaf blower worth $250 was reported stolen Friday in a burglary in the 2400 block of Ford Avenue.
• Two apartments were struck by gunfire Saturday in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court. There were no injuries.
• A Lincoln LS worth $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday in the 2000 block of Merriewood Drive.
• A Chevrolet Cruz worth $3,000, cash
worth $280, a wallet,
car and apartment keys and debit cards were reported stolen Saturday in the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court.
• A Ford F-350 worth $12,000 was reported stolen Saturday in the 3400 block of Winchester Drive.
• An attempted robbery was reported Saturday at McDonald’s 3328 Kentucky 54. Reports say a man brandished a knife and demanded food, then fled. The man, Michael D. Hendrix, 58, homeless, was located a short time later and charged.
• A Dodge Avenger was struck by gunfire Saturday in the 800 block of Gardenside Drive. No one was injured.
• A home sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage with the front window was broken Sunday in the 2300 block of South York Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $14,000 was reported stolen Sunday from Big River Rubber & Gasket, 214 West 10th St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A bank card, driver’s license, passport and health insurance cards were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Strawbridge Place.
• A subwoofer was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in 2400 block of Strawbridge Place.
Kentucky State Police
• Caleb M. Calloway, 32, of the 1600 block of Foors Lane was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Zaw Lin, 34, of Bowling Greet was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Isaac McKenzie, 42, of the 700 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with second-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
