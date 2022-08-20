The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brian S. Quinn, 36, of the 1800 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Power tools and extension cords worth $250 were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary in the 3800 block of South Griffith Avenue.
• Camron Hanley, 18, of the 2600 block of Sir Barton Court was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.
• An air conditioner worth $2,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3600 block of Comanche Place. The theft is believed to have occurred between Saturday and Monday.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from the 2200 block of Hutch Lane.
• A handgun worth $396 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Epworth Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lora D. Avery, 57, of the 1600 block of Lee Court was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Shane T. Browning, 30, of the 600 block of Carlton Drive was charged Thursday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Kentucky State Police
• Crystal L. Priest, 31, of the 700 block of Plum Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
