The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric W. Brooks, 30, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Joshua A. Cole, 34, of the 500 block of Crittenden Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Cody G. Sutherland, 21, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree strangulation.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at ECig Source, 2601 West Parrish Ave.
• Firearms worth $350 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A bicycle worth $1,400 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 700 block of Scherm Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Forty-seven bales of straw were reported stolen Wednesday from the 4900 block of Kentucky 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.