The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Keith D. Ray, 46, of the 1500 block of Linden Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Darren R. Simpson, 29, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy Embry, 53, homeless, was charged Friday with flagrant nonsupport.
• Joseph E. Sowders, 59, of the 1400 block of East Ninth Street was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Cash worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1200 block of Booth Avenue.
• A handgun, ammunition and cologne were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 800 block of Clay Street.
• A tablet, prescription drugs and collectible cards were reported stolen Thursday in a robbery at a home in the 2100 block East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Keegan M. Gann, 20, of the 2600 block of Sunrise Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A three-wheel bicycle was reported stolen Thursday from the 2600 block of Sunrise Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.