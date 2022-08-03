The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Edward T. Boehman, 27, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A Peterbilt semi worth $50,000 was reported stolen Monday from Riverside Transport Inc., 1700 Ragu Drive.
• Cash worth $1,086 and glasses were reported stolen July 25 from a vehicle in the 3100 block of Kentucky 54.
• A Lincoln MKX worth $2,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1900 block of Merriewood Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Nissan Versa worth $17,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2300 block of Chateaugay Loop.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of West First Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Monday from Owensboro Country Club, 400 East Byers Ave.
• Tools, 15 rolls of wire, a stereo, flash light and tool bag worth $1,200 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 200 block of East 18th Street.
Traffic accidents
• A hit-and-run collision was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 of East Fourth Street. Reports say a car driven by Shalonda L. Varble, 27, of the 1900 block of Tamarack Road was changing lanes when the vehicle in front her also changed lanes, side-swiping her vehicle and causing her to lose control. Reports say Varble’s vehicle struck a utility pole, and the vehicle that struck her fled the scene. Varble and her passenger, Tony Grey, were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Candace M. Bartley, 35, of the 4000 block of Park Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Donald A. Bartley, 42, the 4000 block of Park Drive was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing-evading police (on foot).
• Jared M. McCarter, 38, of Philpot was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A generator worth approximately $500 was reported stolen Monday from a barn in the 6700 block of Milton Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.