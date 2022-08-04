The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Larry Rivera, 31, of Carlisle, Ohio, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Sara E. Lefler, 39, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree arson.
• Cody L. Marin, 40, of Philpot was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Christopher M. Troutman, 43, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• An armed robbery was reported Tuesday at Valero Convenience Store, 1100 East 18th St. Reports say two men entered the store, one of the men brandished a firearm, and the men fled with approximately $3,000 in cash from the register.
• A tankless water heater and three faucets worth $1,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2500 block of Watson Circle.
• An ATM sustained $10,000 in vandalism damage July 30 at Chase Bank, 1350 Carter Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• George K. Quinn, 54, of Maceo was charged Wednesday with theft of identity and third-degree assault (peace officer, communicable bodily fluid).
Kentucky State Police
• Deborah K. Roberson, 64, of the 700 block of Bolivar Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
