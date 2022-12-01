The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles Ransom, 52, of the 2900 block of Baybrook Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth Hastie Jr., 30, of the 1100 block of Holly Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kevin E. Jones, 52, of Whitesville was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A firearm worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from the 700 block of Scherm Road. The firearm was recovered.
• A mailed package containing a coil spring worth $89 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher J. Edge, 36, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher R. McPherson, 36, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape.
• Various items were taken in a Tuesday burglary at a garage in the 8800 block of Sacra Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.