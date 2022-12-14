The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Star M. Fuqua, 23, of the 1800 block of Benttree Drive was charged Monday with first-degree burglary.
• Jeffery D. Brown, 18, of the 2500 block of Ebach Street was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Barry R. James, 52, of the 4600 block of Yosemite Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Patrick D. Henning, 22, of Hardinsburg was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Ryan A. Lee, 40, of the 500 block of East Parrish Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
• A Ford Fusion worth $5,000, an Apple watch, an iPhone, cell phone Air Pods, a wallet, a bluetooth speaker, three knives, jewelry, boots, a purse, VR goggles, cash worth $300 and a lockbox were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1500 block of East 18th Street.
• A Ford F-150 worth $12,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 100 block of East 20th Street.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Monday in two burglaries at National Storage Centers, 1512 West Fifth St.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Benttree Drive.
• Cash worth $163 and a rifle worth $519 were reported stolen Friday in a burglary at a home in the 1700 block of East 22nd Street.
• Prescription drugs and a box of keys were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary at a home in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gerald R. Hurd, 47, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• George A. Mann, 33, of the 500 block of Poindexter Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Gasoline was reported stolen Monday from Pastor Belt Farms, 5520 Kentucky 81.
• A vehicle sustained damage in an attempted theft of a catalytic converter Monday in the 6600 block of U.S. 431.
