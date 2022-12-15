The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gerard R. Alsup, 45, of the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Earl Pratcher, 56, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David L. Elliott, 37, of the 700 block of Hickman Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3300 block of Jefferson Street.
• A Kia Optima worth $15,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 3900 block of Benttree Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary in the 4500 block of Sutherland Road.
