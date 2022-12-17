The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Naomi S. Foster, 34, address unknown, was charged Thursday with theft of mail matter.
• Daniel E. Schroader, 48, of Hartford was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree persistent
felony offender.
• Theresa Lyons, 52, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• A cell phone, $1,300 cash, a backpack, clothing and a wallet were reported stolen Thursday from the 2900 block of New Hartford Road.
• A vehicle worth $9,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary in the 2600 block of West Cloverdale Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.