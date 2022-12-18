The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sara M. Booker, 38, of the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Stacy Brown, 47, of the 400 block of Salem Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Jennifer L. Keohane, 39, of the 3400 block of Lakeview Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bobbi J. Neace, 35, homeless, was charged Friday with flagrant non-support.
• Keith D. Ray, 46, of the 1500 block of Linden Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
