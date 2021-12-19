The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jared E. Blanton, 34, of Beaver Dam was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Glen L. Haws Jr., 39 of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tiffany D. Rosado, 30, of Hartford was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Haley M Shepherd, 30, of the 2400 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Friday with second-degree criminal abuse (child age 12 or under).
