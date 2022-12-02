The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert A. Brice, 49, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a concealed deadly weapon by a prior deadly weapon felony offender.
• Marcedes L. Allen, 26, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
• Brent R. Watson, 36, of the 2500 block of East Cloverdale Drive was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Calvin S. Page, 42, of Calhoun was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
Kentucky State Police
• Mary B. Phipps, 41, of Whitesville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.