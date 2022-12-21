The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bridgett Nichols, 45, of the 2600 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• Appliances worth $200 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Salem Drive.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Partridge Loop.
• A garage door sustained vandalism damage Dec. 14 in the 1500 block of St. Mary’s Avenue.
• A chandelier, lamps, display cases, two ladders, appliance dollies and a vanity table were reported stolen Friday from the 2300 block of West Fifth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Clinton M. Morris, 29, of Philpot was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A cell phone was taken in an armed robbery Sunday in the 4200 block of U.S. 60 West.
• An attempted burglary was reported Friday in the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop.
• A sheep was killed when it was shot in the head Friday in the 10300 block of Hall School Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.