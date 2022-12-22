The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Whitney B. Raymer, 34, of the 2200 block of Tamarack Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Marcus A. Borton, 48, address unknown was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lisa M. Karoly, 46, homeless, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An assault was reported Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Whittier Drive.
• Cash worth $500 was reported taken in a Tuesday morning robbery at Neighbors Food Mart, 1008 West Fifth St. A weapon was shown during the robbery.
• A car driven by Joseph W. Cox, 49, of the 1000 block of Holly Avenue was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at 8:09 a.m. Sunday on East 22nd Street near J.R. Miller Boulevard. The vehicle that fled was described as a 1980s model brown pickup truck. Cox was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for evaluation for arm pain.
• Two vehicles collided at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday on East Fourth Street near J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a pickup truck driven by Cody L. Burns 36, of the 600 block of Sycamore Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Jacob R. Lancaster, 33, of Calhoun. Lancaster was transported to OHRH due to possible neck injuries.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lawn decorations sustained vandalism damage Tuesday in the 3000 block of Saratoga Court.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when a window was broken and the gas tank was tampered with Tuesday in the 8000 block of Haynes Station Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Sara Austin-Hill, 33, of Cannelton, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
