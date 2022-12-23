The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David L. Bauer, 57, address unknown was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Power tools, a generator, a welder and a battery charger were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1600 block of Triplett Street.
• Cash worth $300, a wallet, a credit card and a social security card were reported stolen Saturday from the 1500 block of Oak Park Drive.
• A Ford F-150 worth $8,800 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2000 block of Frederica Street. The vehicle was recovered.
