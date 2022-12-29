The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Emily C. Wilhite, 26, of the 3100 block of Wandering Lane, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
• Mary L. Eggleston, 22, of the 7100 block of Lee Court, was charged Wednesday with second-degree escape.
• Thomas N. Hawkins, 32, of the 700 block of Jed Place, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
• Carl A. Grundy, 57, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue, was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Travis W. Texas, 31, of the 2900 block of East Yellowstone, was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Matthew S. Fullerton, 20, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Drive, was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
