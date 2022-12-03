The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jonathan E. Noffsinger, 41, of the 1000 block of West 12th Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Claude J. Swick, 55, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash worth $4,264 and several bottles of bourbon worth $499 were reported stolen Thursday from Val-U-Liquors, 3023 Highland Point Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A trailer was reported stolen Thursday from the 4300 block of Kentucky 142.
Kentucky State Police
• Joseph D. King, 52, of Utica was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert R. Pentecost, 34, of Reynolds Station was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
