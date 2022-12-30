The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A mailed package containing art worth $111 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2500 block of Apollo Court.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Saturday in a burglary at Valero, 1100 East 18th St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David W. Biggs, 55, of Evansville was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
