The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tre Rigney, 24, address unknown was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Michael L. Magan, 53, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.
• A Chevrolet Malibu worth $19,637 was reported stolen Thursday from Don Moore GMC Buick Cadillac, 3200 block of Villa Point.
• Cash and other items worth $3,800 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Salem Drive.
• A rape was reported Thursday on Delray Street. Reports say the victim was raped by an acquaintance.
Kentucky State Police
• Jody C. Cardwell, 50, of the 7100 block of U.S. 60 West was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.