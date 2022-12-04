The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Erica L. Steinhauer, 38, of the 300 block of West Street in Cloverport, was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal abuse.
• Celia M. Johnson, 18, of the 5600 block of Lee Rudy Road, was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Madison S. Canary, 21, of the 900 block of Carter Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal abuse.
• Nicholas M. Johnson, 24, of the 9900 block of Main Street in Whitesville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Timothy W. Maypay, 62, of the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
