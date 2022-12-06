The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dareous D. Palmer, 24, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• John G. Garrett, 44, the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Sunday with second-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas B. Tidwell, 43, of the 1300 block of Bowie Trail was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Alexis Canseco, 26, of the 4700 block of Time Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Merchandise worth $1,402 was reported stolen Nov. 27 from Target, 5151 Frederica St.
• A GMC Savannah worth $30,000 was reported stolen Saturday from U-Haul, 2815 West Parrish Ave.
• A mailed package containing four Christmas sweaters worth $58 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2200 block of Landsdowne South.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $100 was reported stolen Friday from the 2200 block of Mayfair Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Vincent E. Bender, 20, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) third or more within five years.
