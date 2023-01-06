The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A door worth $300 was reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from the 700 block of West 13th Street.
• A wallet and shoes were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from the 500 block of Walnut Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Chad D. Drake, 41, of the 200 block of Benhaus Cove was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
