The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin A. Nichols, 20, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unknown).
• Kathryn S. Wiley, 45, of the 2500 block of Ebach Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James L. Barnett Jr., 56, of the 2100 block of Old Henderson Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash worth $200 was reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at a home in the 700 block of Hocker Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dillon R. Lindsey, 23, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Justin B. Link, 39, of the 1800 block of Wellshurst Drive was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Cody D. Smathers, 27, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Monday on the former U.S. 60 Bypass. The victim reported a person in an adjacent vehicle pointed a handgun at the victim, then sped off.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop.
