The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rashell D. Lilly, 40, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Merchandise worth $5,605 was reported stolen Tuesday from Home Depot, 5150 Frederica St.
• Mitzi Autrey, 44, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Boxes of e-cigarettes worth $1,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from Marathon Convenience Store, 1538 West Second St.
