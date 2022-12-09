The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Yunior Domingo-Argueta, 42, of the 800 block of Poindexter Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary.
• A television, speakers, space heaters and a propane tank were reported stolen Dec. 2 from a home in the 800 block of Poindexter Street.
• A Honda Civic worth $1,700 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1400 block of Pearl Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Crystal L. Huff, 46, of Utica was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Lynette F. Mattingly, 44, of Maceo was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Earl Pratcher, 56, of Quincy, Illinois, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
