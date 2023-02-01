The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Scott Kenady, 18, of the 1900 block of Isaac Shelby Lane was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Larry N. Lawson, 31, of the 2900 block of Wandering Lane was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A trailer, a generator, lumber, tools, construction materials and a wheelbarrow worth $17,928 were reported stolen Friday from a parking lot in the 3900 block of Frederica Street.
• A firearm worth $200 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 1300 block of West 15th Street.
