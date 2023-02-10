The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert L. Morris Jr., 46, of the 3600 block of Trafalgar Court was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)
over $1,000.
• Kalaha L.
Elliott, 22, of the 3900 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Stereo equipment worth $1,748 was
reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Second Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Caleb J. Gray, 40, of the 1900 block of Village Run was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
