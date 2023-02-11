The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alden R. Breland, 40, of the 1500 block of Booth Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Chad W. Johnson, 35, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James Daugherty, 54, of Louisville was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
• An engagement ring worth $2,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from the 3600 block of Edna Court.
• Vehicle wheels and two chainsaws worth $1,000 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Seventh Street.
• A wallet, cash worth $200 and a handgun worth $250 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Catalytic converters were reported stolen Thursday from two vehicles in the 2600 block of Kentucky 81.
