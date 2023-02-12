The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Susan J. Raymond, 45, of the 500 block of Lost Circle in Bowling Green was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Clifford G. Brandon III, 53, of the 9200 block of Highway 405 in Maceo was charged Friday with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by minor between under 12 years old and possession of matter of sex performance by minor between 12 and 18 years old.
• Haley M. Shepherd, 27, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Road in Lewisport was charged Friday with second-degree criminal abuse.
• Breanna D. Stiff, 27, of the 1500 block of West 2nd Street was charged Friday with receiving stolen property.
• Teon K. Thornton, 50, of the 3200 block of Deer Trail was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brandon J. Piper, 35, of the 1700 block of Antler Avenue was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cody A. Ross, 30, of the 8800 block of Highway 81 was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Elizabeth M. Goodall, 53, of the 10000 block of Parks Road was charged Saturday with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
