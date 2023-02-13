The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
James K. Morris, 30, homeless, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 to $10,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Nickolas D. Rogers, 23, of the 2200 block of Landing Meadows was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kentucky State Police
Eric D. Daugherty, 36, of the 3900 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance.
