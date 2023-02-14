The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel X. Lara, 33, of Enfield, Illinois was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert Cummings, 23, of the 2000 block of Tera Lane was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• William J. Bickett Sr., 60, of the 1400 block of Rose Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Nintendo 64, a Nintendo 64 game, crystals, books and candles were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a rental storage facility in the 2200 block of West Second Street.
• Cash worth $100 was stolen and cell phone sustained vandalism damage in a Friday theft at a home in the 1400 block of Leitchfield Road.
• Men’s and women’s fragrances were reported stolen Friday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
• A PlayStation 5 and gaming accessories worth $1,100 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Plum Street.
• A package containing a meat cutter worth $221 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1300 block of Waverly Place.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tyler S. Allen, 32, no address listed, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Kyle P. Baumer, 42, no address listed, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Jack Hinton Road.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Sunday in the 5400 block of Belmont Court.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Friday on Hobbs Road near Macedonia Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Daniel B. Evans, 59, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.