The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia (handgun enhanced).
• Cleo A. Brown, 20, of the 300 block of East Seventh Street was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Pamela Sappenfield, 53, address unknown, was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A GMC vehicle of undetermined model was reported stolen Sunday from the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue. The vehicle was recovered.
• Prescription drugs, cash worth $50, a wallet with a driver’s license, Social Security card and insurance card, and a checkbook were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Southtown Boulevard.
• Two sets of aluminum steps worth $2,000 were reported stolen Monday from a construction site in the 400 block of West Third Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $20,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 2200 block of East Parrish Avenue.
• A camera/DVR system worth $300 was reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 600 block of Jeff Place.
• An Audi 100 worth $14,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A street sign was reported stolen Monday in the 4700 block of Sydney Lane.
• Catalytic converters were reported stolen Monday from two vehicles parked in the 4900 block of Jack Hinton Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Lance C. Mercer, 24, of Philpot was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
