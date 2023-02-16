The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles N. Small, 55, of the 300 block of Longfellow Drive was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Kathy J. Small, 54, of the 300 block of Longfellow Drive was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Keylan L. Millan, 22, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• John M. Crisp, 26, of Tellico Plains, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Kassidi L. Carter, 23, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shayla J. Pierce, 23, homeless, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Taylor D. Thorpe, 27, of the 500 block of Monterrey Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• A Ford Crown Victoria worth $3,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2700 block of Frederica Street.
• A Ford F-150 worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2300 block of Carter Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday from the 4800 block of Lonesome Pine Trail.
• Two vehicles sustained vandalism damage when windows were smashed Tuesday in the 2400 block of Kentucky 144.
• The glass door sustained vandalism damage when it was shattered with a concrete block Tuesday at Eastside Automotive, 2920 Kentucky 144.
