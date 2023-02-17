The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tristan S. Simmons, 27, of Tell City was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
• Cody D. Gray, 34, of the 5100 block of Graham Lane was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew Whitaker, 27, of the 1400 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Tiffany N. Willinger, 37, of the 1100 block of Cedar Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• David A. Worthen, 47, of the 3200 block of East Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Stephanie G. Worthen, 41, of the 3200 block of East Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Taylor Hinton-Robinson, 24, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A watch, tools, three iPhones and multiple NASCAR replicas worth $9,500 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1100 block of East Fifth Street.
• A Ford F-250 worth $17,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael A. Scott, 54, of Louisville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• Travis W. Calloway, 32, of the 2200 block of Carter Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Joseph K. Mayfield, 43, of Utica was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), destruction of a VIN number and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Demario Nicholson, 32, of Evansville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Charles N. Small, 28, of the 200 block of Weikel Road was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• William S. Stephenson, 25, of Utica was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (contents from vehicle) over $1,000.
