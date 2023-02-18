The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• Lucas A. Robertson, 34, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Three catalytic converters worth $3,000 were reported stolen Thursday from Owensboro Catholic Schools, 1524 West Parrish Ave.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 700 block of Belmar Drive.
• Cash worth $1,00 was reported stolen Thursday in a robbery at Iron Horse Liquors, 3031 Burlew Blvd. Reports say burglars took cash from the cash register and fled the scene in a white GMC Sierra.
• A glass door sustained vandalism damage when it was broken Friday at Franey’s Food Mart, 217 East 25th St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brooklyn Greathouse, 22, of the 5200 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
Kentucky State Police
• Robert P. Hicks, 28, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
