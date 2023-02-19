The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Emily B. Johnson, 37, of the 7000 block of North Teakwood Court in Peoria, Illinois, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking auto of more than $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking auto of more than $1,000.
• Timothy R. Casebier, 51, homeless, was charged Friday with false reporting an incident to law enforcement.
• Drake A. Burch, 22, of the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Christopher S. Light, 37, of the 1500 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Phillip E. Nicholson, 58, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Andrew M. Anderson, 24, of the 7500 block of Highway 60 West was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Liam Winters, 27, of the 700 block of Eldridge Street in Washington, Illinois, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Timothy A. Davis, 19, of the 1200 block of Laurel Drive was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
