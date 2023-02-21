The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony L. Hutchisson, 40, of the 700 block of Haley Lane was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Faith H. Parkhurst, 29, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Four air conditioning units worth $2,000 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. The thefts were believed to have taken place in November.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Friday in a burglary at the Cadillac Motel, 1302 West Second St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gregory A. Thomas, 52, of the 4800 block of Timber Ridge Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Christopher J. Barnett, 22, of the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
