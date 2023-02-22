The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Garrett J. Parm, 30, of the 3800 block of Springtree Drive was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• A mailed package containing three packages of cat food worth $55 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2200 block of Carter Road.
• Assorted tools worth $4,300 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of East 21st Street.
• A table and cushions worth $200 were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 1600 block of West Fourth Street. The burglary is believed to have taken place between Feb. 14 and Tuesday.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Matthew R. Dunn, 35, of the 4100 block of Buckland Square struck a pedestrian, Paige M. Horn, 26, of the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Carter Road. Horn was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An XBox was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 7300 block of Lamplite Circle.
