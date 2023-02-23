The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dominique J. Whitlock, 39, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• William S. Simmons, 49, of the 600 block of Maple Heights Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Shawn M. Mitchum, 26, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and promoting contraband.
• Katrina L. Shelton, 34, of the 100 block of Maple Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Merchandise worth $1,675 was reported stolen Feb. 17 from Lowes, 415 Fulton Ave. The items were recovered.
• Two handguns worth $1,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Airpark Drive.
