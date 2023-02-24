The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Camille M. Anderson, 34, of the 3000 block of Strawbridge Place was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Robyn R. Parker, 46, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Ollie G. Wing, 75, of the 2200 block of West 10th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sara M. Scarberry, 37, of the 4200 block of Scotty Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A fence and a yard sustained vandalism damage Wednesday in the 2800 block of Fairview Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Danny D. Coon, 62, of Hawesville was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dennis R. Rice, 69, of Hawesville was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
