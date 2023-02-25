The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bonnie S. Reese, 41, of the 100 block of West Eighth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Jeffrey D. Brown, 18, of the 2500 block of Ebach Street was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Robin L. Johnson, 62, of the 0-100 block of Dublin Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cierra Dennis, 21, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan O. Duggins, 34, of Philpot was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• A handbag, wallet and prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• A license plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at Superior Auto, 4939 Frederica St.
• A burglary was reported Wednesday at Caliber Collision, 620 Leitchfield Road. Nothing was reported stolen in the incident.
• Men’s fragrances worth $1,794 were reported stolen Wednesday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Thomas D. Brown, 28, of Calhoun was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Joseph E. Clements, 54, of Curdsville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Somer L. Turner-Robinson, 30, of the 2200 block of Bertke Court was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• A mountain bike was reported stolen Thursday from the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday from a camper parked at Elite Storage, 7100 Frederica St.
Kentucky State Police
• Faith Spencer, 25, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
