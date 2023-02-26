The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gina R. Draper, 46, of the 4600 block of Spring Lane Drive was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Jerry K. Newcomb Jr., 37, of the 200 block of Railroad Street in Island was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mykel D. Smith, 24, of the 2100 block of West 1st Street was charged Saturday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lindsey J. Lyons, 26, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
