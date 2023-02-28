The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mateo A. Martin, 24, address not listed, was charged Monday with driving under the influence and no operators moped license.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tara B. Brackett, 32, of the 3700 block of Steele Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of the accident-failure to render aid or assistance.
Kentucky State Police
• Lisa A. Roby, 55, of the 5600 block of Jones Road, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
