The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James L. Jarboe Jr., 49, of Lewisport was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jerry W. Kirby, 49, of the 2400 block of Yewells Landing Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James Froelich, 75, of the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Darryl C. Walters Jr., 24, of the 2600 block of Veach Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
