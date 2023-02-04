The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adrienne M. Coons, 24, of the 2500 block of Carter Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James D. Maxwell, 54, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A smart TV, four pairs of shoes, an electric blanket and a fleece blanket were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tools and an air compressor were reported stolen Thursday from a hanger in the 800 block of West Marksberry Road.
