The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Colby M. Booth, 23, of the 1200 block of Hickory Lane was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
• Dustin R. Parks, 35, of the 400 block of Buck Road in Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Friday with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree strangulation.
• Nicholas B. Ditcharo-Bradford, 42, of the 9800 block of Red Hill was charged Friday with receiving stolen property between $500 and $1,000.
• Brian K. Holmes, 44, of the 1000 block of East 21st Street was charged Friday with possession of stolen mail.
• Edgar Jimenez, 21, of the 300 block of Maple Street was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
• Nathan C. McKay, 29, of the 11800 block of Indian Hill Road in Hawesville was charged Saturday with third-degree assault.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Billy C. Bailey, 44, of the 7500 block of Todd Bottoms Road was charged Friday with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000.
