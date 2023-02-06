The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Mark E. Adams, 52, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Joseph D. Brown, 62, of the 800 block of East Parrish Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Alyssia Z. Baker, 27, of the 200 block of Bruce School Road in Beaver Dam, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Brian W. Ison, 43, homeless, was charged Sunday with falsely reporting an incident.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Justin D. Clark, 27, of the 2800 block of Fairview Drive, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting property valued between $1,000 and $10,000.
