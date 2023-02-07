The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael A. Hall Jr., 43, of the 700 block of Walnut Street was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Troy G. Bowling, 49, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Fifteen hair trimmers worth $2,241 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at Cosmos Professional Beauty Supply, 3601 Frederica St.
• A mailed packaged containing prescription drugs worth $30 were reported stolen Friday in the 2700 block of West Ninth Street.
• A sexual assault was reported Saturday at a nightclub in the 800 block of Crittenden Street. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger.
• Prescription drugs worth $50 were reported stolen Friday from Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation, 1205 Leitchfield Road.
• A trailer worth $3,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2400 block of Lewis Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Antiques, records other items were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a storage unit in the 3100 block of Alvey Park Drive West.
• A handgun was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Luther Taylor Road.
