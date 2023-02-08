The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael A. Barrows, 28, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Brandon K. Sutton, 29, of the 2500 block of East Harmon Ferry Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Blaine A. Burden, 23, of the 3500 block of Christie Place was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia (enhanced).
• Eric A. Bell, 34, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jared Carter, 44, of the 0-100 block of Dublin Lane was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• An iPhone 13 and a phone case worth $2,2,01 were reported stolen Monday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Casey M. Rowan, 39, of the 3000 block of East Yellowstone Drive struck a pedestrian, Fazli Wahidullah, 4, of the 3500 block of Deer Trail at 7:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Martin Way. Reports say Wahidullah was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and later transported to a hospital in Louisville for evaluation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nicholas P. Jarvis, 40, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• Keith W. Tune, 48, of Utica was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two windows sustained vandalism damage Monday at Wonder Whip, 2324 Kentucky 144.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 East near Hawes Boulevard. They were a van driven by Dylan W. Jones, 28, of Owensboro and a passenger car driven by an unidentified man, 62 of Cloverport. Reports say the driver of the passenger car was flown to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. The man’s name was being withheld Tuesday afternoon.
